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Hummingbird in Golden Hour by jgpittenger
Photo 4403

Hummingbird in Golden Hour

I spied this out the window and was in awe with the light.
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30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
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