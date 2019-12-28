Previous
Next
Sea Lions Basking In the Sun by jgpittenger
Photo 1211

Sea Lions Basking In the Sun

On our way back from our hike on a gentle trail North of us, we stopped at a view point and saw these sea lions basking in the sun.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
I've been gone for a while after being here steadily for almost three years. I need the reminder to shoot every day again after being...
331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise