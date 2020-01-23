Previous
Next
Who Is the Most Beautiful Of All? by jgpittenger
Photo 1218

Who Is the Most Beautiful Of All?

Another shot from the archives. I’ve never seen this particular pose on an egret before and I thought the grasses and reflections made it worthy of processing and posting.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise