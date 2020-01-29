Previous
Next
Open Wide by jgpittenger
Photo 1223

Open Wide

Another from my archives. This was taken in the hummingbird pavilion in the Sonora Desert museum in Tuscon. What a fabulous place that was. I'd love to go back.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise