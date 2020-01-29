Sign up
Photo 1223
Open Wide
Another from my archives. This was taken in the hummingbird pavilion in the Sonora Desert museum in Tuscon. What a fabulous place that was. I'd love to go back.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
29th April 2014 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
birds
,
hummingbird
,
nest
,
tuscon
,
capemountainphoto
,
sonora desert museum
