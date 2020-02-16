Sign up
Fog Rising Over the Dunes
Taken on our hike this morning when I had only my longest lens for my "real" camera and it was too long a reach to capture the landscape.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Tags
clouds
,
river
,
fog
,
dunes
,
capemountainphoto
,
siuslaw river
,
south jetty trail
