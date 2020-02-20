Previous
Northern Harrier Looking for Lunch by jgpittenger
Photo 1243

Northern Harrier Looking for Lunch

A friend and I went to Finley WIldlife Reserve yesterday and saw this hawk ( I think a Northern Harrier) flying over a huge field. Early in January, I traded in most of my Nikon gear and got a new 200-600mm Sony lens. With our crappy weather I haven't had much of a chance to practice with it and I can see it WILL take some practice to get good sharp shots. I have a long way to go but figured I would post this one anyway. He was very far away so this is cropped a lot.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details

