Northern Harrier Looking for Lunch

A friend and I went to Finley WIldlife Reserve yesterday and saw this hawk ( I think a Northern Harrier) flying over a huge field. Early in January, I traded in most of my Nikon gear and got a new 200-600mm Sony lens. With our crappy weather I haven't had much of a chance to practice with it and I can see it WILL take some practice to get good sharp shots. I have a long way to go but figured I would post this one anyway. He was very far away so this is cropped a lot.

