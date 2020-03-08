Previous
Kokopelli Points At the Palm by jgpittenger
Photo 1259

Kokopelli Points At the Palm

Best on black. It was a beautiful sunset and I liked how the little snag about 1/3 in from left near bottom reminds me of Kokopelli.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Jane Pittenger

Randy ace
Beautiful!
March 8th, 2020  
Jean ace
Beautiful! That sky!
March 8th, 2020  
