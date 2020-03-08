Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1259
Kokopelli Points At the Palm
Best on black. It was a beautiful sunset and I liked how the little snag about 1/3 in from left near bottom reminds me of Kokopelli.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4360
photos
312
followers
116
following
344% complete
View this month »
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Latest from all albums
2638
1256
2639
1257
1258
2640
1259
2641
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th March 2020 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
palm
,
hawaii
,
snag
,
capemountainphoto
Randy
ace
Beautiful!
March 8th, 2020
Jean
ace
Beautiful! That sky!
March 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close