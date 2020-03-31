Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1272
Hummer Stretch
I needed a hummingbird hit so I went back to looking through my nesting shots of a week or so ago. I'm not sure why we don't have the hummer visitors at our feeders that we usually have at this time of year.
Thanks for your visits, occo
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4397
photos
314
followers
116
following
348% complete
View this month »
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
Latest from all albums
2661
1270
2662
1271
2663
461
1272
2664
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th March 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hummingbird
,
nesting
,
bif
,
cat o nine tails
,
capemounainphoto
,
tahkenich campground
Taffy
ace
I"m so impressed with your hummingbird shots. The position, feeling of action, color tones are all so good. Very impressive.
March 31st, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
perfectly timed
March 31st, 2020
Jean
ace
Outstanding!
March 31st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant caprture
March 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close