Hummer Stretch

I needed a hummingbird hit so I went back to looking through my nesting shots of a week or so ago. I'm not sure why we don't have the hummer visitors at our feeders that we usually have at this time of year.
Thanks for your visits, occo
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Jane Pittenger

Taffy ace
I"m so impressed with your hummingbird shots. The position, feeling of action, color tones are all so good. Very impressive.
March 31st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
perfectly timed
March 31st, 2020  
Jean ace
Outstanding!
March 31st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant caprture
March 31st, 2020  
