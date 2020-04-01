Rosemary Blossoms

Our rosemary is flourishing. I love its scent and taste. Is anyone else finding he/she has even less time during "stay at home" times than before? It takes so much longer to order groceries for pickup and pick them up and wipe them down than just to go buy them and then there is taking a paper towel, putting on a mask, collecting one's mail from the PO, coming home and putting clothes in te laundry and taking a shower. Time seems to be being eaten even faster than usual.

