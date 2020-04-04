Sign up
Photo 1276
Nature's Sculpture
From a hike we took in Hawaii. To me the snag looks like a prehistoric bird!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4405
photos
314
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th March 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
hawaii
,
snag
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
Amazing capture!
April 4th, 2020
