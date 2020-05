Mom Trying To Catch Some Bugs for Lunch

This was shot at ISO 12800 and is SOOC other than noise reduction. If you look carefully, you will see her long tongue out in hopes of snagging a bug for lunch. I just had a thrill of a lifetime. A friend called to tell me she had a hummingbird nest behind her house. How totally exciting. I was there about 1 1/2 hours and mom only left the nest once for a brief trip to catch some lunch. Best on black. Isn't she adorable?

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs