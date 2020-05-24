Previous
Next
Looking South At Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 1326

Looking South At Sunset

Another shot from our recent sunset. This one is looking South over Baker Beach.
Thanks so much for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise