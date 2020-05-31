Sign up
Photo 1332
Young Adult Eagle Flying with Crab Dinner To Perch In Tree (1 of 1)
The next in the series of eagle catching crab and taking it to eat
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4518
photos
313
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th May 2020 9:08am
Tags
dinner
,
birds
,
bald eagle
,
juvenile
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Rosie Kerr
ace
I can see the droplets from the recently swimming crab!! Wonderful shot!
May 31st, 2020
