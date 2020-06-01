Sign up
Photo 1333
White Egret Flying
Best on black. It was a long ways away but the light and the colors make me smile.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
white egret
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
