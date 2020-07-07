Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1354
Female Black Headed Grosbeak
I think the females are just as beautiful as the males. This was shot through a window. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th July 2020 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
home
,
birds
,
email
,
headed
,
“black
,
capemountainphoto
,
grosbeaks”
Casablanca
ace
Love the simplicity of this and an elegant profile.
July 7th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
These birds show up at our feeders, I love them!
July 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Nice detail in the face and love the lighting.
July 7th, 2020
