Female Black Headed Grosbeak by jgpittenger
Female Black Headed Grosbeak

I think the females are just as beautiful as the males. This was shot through a window. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Jane Pittenger

Casablanca ace
Love the simplicity of this and an elegant profile.
July 7th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
These birds show up at our feeders, I love them!
July 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Nice detail in the face and love the lighting.
July 7th, 2020  
