Blue Butterflies

Sure wish I’d shot this at a tighter aperture so that they were bot in focus. But I thought they were really beautiful and this is what I got. We just got home tired from our road trip. I’m afraid it will be tomorrow before I view and comment on your photos...sorry. We had a great time and got to see the sun rather than perpetual cloudy overcast skies. Thanks for your visits, comments,,suggestions, favs