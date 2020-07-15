Hummer Sipping Nectar

I had a bit of a hard day after a wonderful hike with Black Pearl and her BFF Abby. Got back to the parking lot after a 6 mile hike in cold strong wind and found my car wouldn't start. Jump did nothing. Called for tow and after sitting there for 2 hours, Jim arrived and discovered it would start in Neutral, just not Park. Car repair says it's d/t problem with the new transmission so I will be back to Eugene for yet more car work...I am grateful it will be covered with warranty but still a PIA. Cheered myself with processing more hummer photos from yesterday. I think they are really cute with their beaks buried in the Lucifer.

Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs. Almost time for a glass of wine.