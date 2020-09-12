Previous
Next
Smokey Sun Going Down by jgpittenger
Photo 1370

Smokey Sun Going Down

From a couple of nights ago. The sky last night was less dark with smoke but still eerie. We are heartbroken by all the devastation the fires in Oregon (as well as CA and WA) have caused. So many people (12% in OR) evacuated with a huge number of them losing their homes and so many of our beloved places destroyed. And what will happen with the Covid rates with so many people staying in support centers.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shepherdman's Wife ace
That is dreadful. I can't imagine what those poor people are going through. Let's hope it will be over soon and that lives are not lost.
September 12th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
I watched a report on the news about the fires and so many people being evacuated, it looks devastating.
Great image of the setting sun through the smoke.
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise