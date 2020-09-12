Smokey Sun Going Down

From a couple of nights ago. The sky last night was less dark with smoke but still eerie. We are heartbroken by all the devastation the fires in Oregon (as well as CA and WA) have caused. So many people (12% in OR) evacuated with a huge number of them losing their homes and so many of our beloved places destroyed. And what will happen with the Covid rates with so many people staying in support centers.

