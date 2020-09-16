Sign up
Photo 1373
Light Box Fuscia with Texture
Another shot from my focus stacking with light box. I added a couple of textures. I find doing selections with shot taken with light box is much easier because of the white background.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
textures
,
light box
,
fuscia
,
focus stack
,
capemountainphoto
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? Just simply elegant!
September 16th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
@marlboromaam
sure
September 16th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@jgpittenger
Pinned and thank you!
September 16th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Gorgeous capture and processing.
September 16th, 2020
haskar
ace
Beautiful captured.
September 16th, 2020
Monica
Beautiful
September 16th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the focus dof and light Fav
September 16th, 2020
