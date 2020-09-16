Previous
Light Box Fuscia with Texture by jgpittenger
Photo 1373

Light Box Fuscia with Texture

Another shot from my focus stacking with light box. I added a couple of textures. I find doing selections with shot taken with light box is much easier because of the white background.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? Just simply elegant!
September 16th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
@marlboromaam sure
September 16th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@jgpittenger Pinned and thank you!
September 16th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Gorgeous capture and processing.
September 16th, 2020  
haskar ace
Beautiful captured.
September 16th, 2020  
Monica
Beautiful
September 16th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the focus dof and light Fav
September 16th, 2020  
