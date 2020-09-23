Previous
Aging Beauty 9 by jgpittenger
Aging Beauty 9

This is a rose past its prime for my aging beauty project that you can read about here: https://365project.org/jgpittenger/365/2020-08-29.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
KV ace
Awesome detail, lovely color and beautiful greens. Nice!
September 22nd, 2020  
