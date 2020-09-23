Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1378
Aging Beauty 9
This is a rose past its prime for my aging beauty project that you can read about here:
https://365project.org/jgpittenger/365/2020-08-29.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4666
photos
307
followers
116
following
377% complete
View this month »
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
Latest from all albums
1375
2824
1376
2825
1377
2826
2827
1378
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
21st September 2020 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
rose
,
capemountainphoto
,
aging beauty project
KV
ace
Awesome detail, lovely color and beautiful greens. Nice!
September 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close