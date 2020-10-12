Sign up
Surf Scoter
We don't see these very often in the river on our hike so I'm posting a pretty crummy far away capture. Fun to see nonetheless.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Tags
birds
,
river
,
capemountainphoto
,
siuslaw river
,
surf scoter
,
south jetty trail
marlboromaam
ace
I've never seen anything like it until now. Great capture!
October 12th, 2020
