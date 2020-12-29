Previous
Cold Morning Hike On the Dunes by jgpittenger
Cold Morning Hike On the Dunes

Brrreautiful this morning when Black Pearl and her friend Abby and her person and I went on a hike. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Yolanda
Nice landscape
December 29th, 2020  
