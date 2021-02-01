Sign up
Photo 1419
Death Valley in Color
@fueast
asked to see todays post in color. Here it is after cropping but before clean up
1st February 2021
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th May 2012 6:49am
Tags
dunes
death valley
capemountainphoto
marlboromaam (Mags)
Wow! A fantastic capture!
February 1st, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
That's a beautiful view and so exquisitely composed
February 1st, 2021
Milanie
What wonderful curving lines
February 1st, 2021
