Erkel's Francolin by jgpittenger
Erkel's Francolin

It is so fun to see unfamiliar birds when we travel. This was shot on the road up to the trailhead for MaunaLoa.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

MamaBec ace
Nice capture - looks like he might have a lackadaisical kind of strut.
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Exciting to see different species. Love his golden boots.
March 12th, 2022  
