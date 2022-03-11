Sign up
Photo 1493
Erkel's Francolin
It is so fun to see unfamiliar birds when we travel. This was shot on the road up to the trailhead for MaunaLoa.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
,
volcano national park
,
merkel's francolin
MamaBec
ace
Nice capture - looks like he might have a lackadaisical kind of strut.
March 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Exciting to see different species. Love his golden boots.
March 12th, 2022
