Gray Francolins Enjoying a Mango by jgpittenger
Gray Francolins Enjoying a Mango

This is seriously cropped but I still felt it was worthy of posting. We will be home to our familiar birds soon so I am enjoying the Hawaii birds while we are still here.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

