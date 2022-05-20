Sign up
Photo 1518
Nursing Time
As a retired Nurse Midwife and mother of 5 I can't resist a nursing couple! Joy (@walks@7) and I were looking for elk at the elk viewing area but they were way too far away.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
19th May 2022 1:02pm
Tags
baby
,
goat
,
nursing
,
capemountainphoto
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely capture.
May 20th, 2022
