Nursing Time by jgpittenger
Nursing Time

As a retired Nurse Midwife and mother of 5 I can't resist a nursing couple! Joy (@walks@7) and I were looking for elk at the elk viewing area but they were way too far away.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Jane Pittenger

Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture.
May 20th, 2022  
