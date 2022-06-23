Sign up
Photo 1550
Juvenile Takes the Lead
Best on black. This particular juvenile bald eagle was really beautiful...his markings and color. I liked the blurred adult behind him.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5430
photos
317
followers
115
following
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
bald eagle
,
juvenile
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
seabeck
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh my, that's special. Your focus is spot on.
June 23rd, 2022
