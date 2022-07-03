Previous
Next
Robin Sitting on Her Nest by jgpittenger
Photo 1563

Robin Sitting on Her Nest

We found this nest in our crabapple tree just above our greens' bed. I'll be excited to see if there are babies in time.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise