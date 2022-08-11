Previous
Chipmunk Sunning in Evening Light by jgpittenger
Chipmunk Sunning in Evening Light

It was hot at dinner time last night so we ate on our front porch. This little chipmunk found himself a sunny spot to lie and taunt Black Pearl.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Jane Pittenger

Shepherdman
Nicely spot lit!
August 11th, 2022  
Loopy-Lou
Gorgeous lighting, awesome capture
August 11th, 2022  
