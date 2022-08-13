Sign up
Photo 1588
Sanderlings
I know they are tiny in the shot but i wanted to show the horseshoe shape of their pecking for breakfast.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
“
,
sanderlings
,
capemountainphoto
,
"washburne
