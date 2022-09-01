Sign up
Photo 1595
Black and White Crane
Best on black. I took this from the balcony of our hotel room. I loved the clouds and the way they seemed to interact with the crane.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th August 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
clouds
,
crane
,
portland
,
capemountainphoto
