Previous
Next
Backlit Queen Ann's Lace by jgpittenger
Photo 1597

Backlit Queen Ann's Lace

I made Jim stop the car when I saw the light on this!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Isn't it amazing how your eye catches these things even from the car. Queen Anne's Lace wrapped in a gauzy web.
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise