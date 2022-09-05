Previous
Next
Dangling Fuscia by jgpittenger
Photo 1599

Dangling Fuscia

I thought they looked beautiful in the dappled light.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh my word this is so lovely….
September 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
September 5th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how delightful!
September 5th, 2022  
Helene ace
sooooooooooo pretty! fav
September 5th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
De toute beauté. FAV
September 5th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Gorgeous - works well with just the few flowers.
September 5th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Love the curve, the light and the bloms
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise