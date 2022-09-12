Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1605
Starfish Tube Feet Clinging
We went on a fabulous tide pool expedition with a very knowledgable leader. Here you can see the starfish's tube feet clinging to the barnacles and rock.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5572
photos
316
followers
117
following
439% complete
View this month »
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
Latest from all albums
3485
1603
3486
1604
3487
479
1605
3488
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th September 2022 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
starfish
,
anemone
,
mussel
,
capemountainphoto
,
bob creek wayside
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close