X Rated Rock by jgpittenger
X Rated Rock

Best on black. Somehow this rock with the lichen on it reminded me of some of the flowers painted by Georgia O’Keefe that look more like a woman’s vulva than a flower.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

