Photo 1606
X Rated Rock
Best on black. Somehow this rock with the lichen on it reminded me of some of the flowers painted by Georgia O’Keefe that look more like a woman’s vulva than a flower.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5574
photos
316
followers
117
following
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
3486
1604
3487
479
1605
3488
1606
3489
Views
8
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th September 2022 7:17am
Tags
rocks
,
abstract
,
creek
,
lichen
,
capemountainphoto
,
“bob
,
wayside”
