Sunset Off the Deck by jgpittenger
Sunset Off the Deck

I thought it was a good warm up for our 58th anniversary which is today. Jim sure brought the sun into my life and still does these many years later.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning photo made extra special with the birds. Happy Anniversary
October 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot. Happy Anniversary.
October 3rd, 2022  
