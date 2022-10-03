Sign up
Photo 1611
Sunset Off the Deck
I thought it was a good warm up for our 58th anniversary which is today. Jim sure brought the sun into my life and still does these many years later.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5592
photos
318
followers
118
following
441% complete
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
3497
1610
3498
3499
3500
3501
1611
3502
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st October 2022 5:23pm
Tags
home
,
sunset
,
ocean
,
capemountaiphoto
,
canadian geese brush
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning photo made extra special with the birds. Happy Anniversary
October 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot. Happy Anniversary.
October 3rd, 2022
