Photo 1627
Pearl
We went out early this morning for dawn shots and Black Pearl, who, despite being a lab/ golden retriever mix doesn't like to swim unless it is hot, bravely went exploring over the stream.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5664
photos
308
followers
114
following
445% complete
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
1627
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2022 7:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
river
,
black pearl
,
holman overlook
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
I know Pearl is a joy to you of a companion.
December 11th, 2022
