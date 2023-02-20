Previous
Next
Dunes for FOR by jgpittenger
Photo 1678

Dunes for FOR

From our morning hike. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
FAB
February 20th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Beautiful smoothness on that sand and sharp focus on the land above it.
February 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise