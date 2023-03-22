Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1696
Rufous Showing His Bib
You are probably sick of my hummers but I can’t resist.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5826
photos
300
followers
111
following
464% complete
View this month »
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
Latest from all albums
1693
3643
1694
3644
3645
1695
1696
3646
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
21st March 2023 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
lichen
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Dawn
ace
Fabulous, no not at all Jane
March 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close