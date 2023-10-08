Sign up
Previous
Photo 1787
Big Dipper
Best on black. One last shot from our star shoot evening here looking South.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6110
photos
278
followers
104
following
489% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th October 2023 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
stars
,
big dipper
,
capemountainphoto
,
siltcoos outlet
