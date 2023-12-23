Sign up
Previous
Photo 1801
Unsuccessful Chase
Pearl returning after trying to catch the nutria in the pond.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
21st December 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black pearl
,
capemountainphoto
,
waxmyrtle trail
Joan Robillard
ace
Son disappointed
December 23rd, 2023
