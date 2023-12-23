Previous
Unsuccessful Chase by jgpittenger
Photo 1801

Unsuccessful Chase

Pearl returning after trying to catch the nutria in the pond.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Son disappointed
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise