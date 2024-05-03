Sign up
Previous
Photo 1846
Better Hurry
You are probably sick of these photos but I like the motion blur on the photographers as they rushed to save themselves from a big wave that came over to where they had been standing.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6323
photos
258
followers
99
following
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
photographers
,
capemountainphoto
,
thor's well"
Linda Godwin
a great image like me sometimes they stayed just a bit too long! I like your use of longer exposure here.
May 3rd, 2024
