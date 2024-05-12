Sign up
Photo 1850
Kingfisher on the Oyster Shells
A Surprise visitor to Ocean Beach with a nice low tide. I love kingfishers and rarely get a shot of one, but I was lucky today even though he was really far away.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Tags
rocks
,
bird
,
ocean
,
starfish
,
oysters
,
kingfisher
,
capemountainphoto
,
“ocean
,
beach”
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 12th, 2024
