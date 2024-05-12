Previous
Kingfisher on the Oyster Shells by jgpittenger
Photo 1850

Kingfisher on the Oyster Shells

A Surprise visitor to Ocean Beach with a nice low tide. I love kingfishers and rarely get a shot of one, but I was lucky today even though he was really far away.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Jane Pittenger

