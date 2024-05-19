Sign up
Photo 1852
Maple Light and Shadows
Just playing with light and shadows in the bright of the day.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6345
photos
257
followers
99
following
507% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
19th May 2024 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
home
,
leaves
,
maple
,
“black
,
white”
,
capemountainphoto
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice B+W tones.
May 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice black and white!
May 20th, 2024
