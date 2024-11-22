Sign up
Previous
Photo 1882
Watch Out!
Yikes. I didn't get wet and wasn't in danger, but still!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
6474
photos
243
followers
98
following
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
1882
4092
Views
17
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
20th November 2024 12:38pm
Tags
black and white
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
surf
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
