Rays and Web by jgpittenger
Rays and Web

As anyone has followed me for a while knows, I can't resist sun rays. Finally yesterday we had sun!!! And the rays lit up a spider web.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

Kerry McCarthy ace
Spectacular shot!
January 8th, 2025  
