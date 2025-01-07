Sign up
Previous
Photo 1889
Rays and Web
As anyone has followed me for a while knows, I can't resist sun rays. Finally yesterday we had sun!!! And the rays lit up a spider web.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6512
photos
240
followers
98
following
517% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th January 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun rays
,
spiderweb
,
capemountainphoto
,
cummins creek trail
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Spectacular shot!
January 8th, 2025
