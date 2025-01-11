Sign up
Previous
Photo 1893
Great Sand Dunes New Crop 2
Best on black.
@taffy
and
@jyokota
gave me some great ideas for a shot I took in the Great Sand Dunes in 2019.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
6521
photos
239
followers
98
following
Tags
black and white
,
great sand dunes national park
,
capemountainphoto
Thom Mitchell
ace
Fabulous lines between different contours!
January 11th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice. The figures give a good sense of scale and the vertical format helps indicate the overall height.
January 11th, 2025
