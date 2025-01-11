Previous
Great Sand Dunes New Crop 2 by jgpittenger
Great Sand Dunes New Crop 2

Best on black. @taffy and @jyokota gave me some great ideas for a shot I took in the Great Sand Dunes in 2019.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Jane Pittenger

Thom Mitchell ace
Fabulous lines between different contours!
January 11th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Nice. The figures give a good sense of scale and the vertical format helps indicate the overall height.
January 11th, 2025  
