Previous
Photo 1895
Tongue Stretched Out
I am forever amazed by how long their tongues are. I guess they need them for reaching pollen in flowers as well as catching insects.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
4
8
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6542
photos
240
followers
98
following
Views
25
Comments
4
Fav's
8
Album
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
2nd February 2025 9:44am
Privacy
Public
home
bird
hummingbird
male
annas
capemountainphoto
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous tiny bird!
February 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
I adore your hummingbird captures!
February 2nd, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
This is fantastic with an all-neutral, out-of-focus background!
February 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my, excellent focus
February 2nd, 2025
