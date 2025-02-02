Previous
Tongue Stretched Out by jgpittenger
Photo 1895

Tongue Stretched Out

I am forever amazed by how long their tongues are. I guess they need them for reaching pollen in flowers as well as catching insects.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Pam Knowler
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous tiny bird!
February 2nd, 2025  
Mags
I adore your hummingbird captures!
February 2nd, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
This is fantastic with an all-neutral, out-of-focus background!
February 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Oh my, excellent focus
February 2nd, 2025  
