Photo 1896
Male Hooded Merganzer Grooming
Such beautiful birds.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
1
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6544
photos
240
followers
98
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
ILCE-1M2
Taken
1st February 2025 12:56pm
Privacy
Public
dry lake
capemountainphoto
hooded merganzer
Walks @ 7
ace
An excellent capture, love the crisp detail
February 4th, 2025
