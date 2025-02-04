Sign up
Photo 1897
Stranded Surf Scoter
It didn't look wounded...maybe cold or sick? I was surprised it let me get so close. There were a bunch of them swimming in the ocean.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2025 9:59am
Tags
bird
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
,
surf scoter
Allison Maltese
ace
It does look a little sick or maybe it is hungry? Nice shot in any case.
February 4th, 2025
