Stranded Surf Scoter by jgpittenger
Photo 1897

Stranded Surf Scoter

It didn't look wounded...maybe cold or sick? I was surprised it let me get so close. There were a bunch of them swimming in the ocean.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Allison Maltese ace
It does look a little sick or maybe it is hungry? Nice shot in any case.
February 4th, 2025  
